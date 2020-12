FILEDairy products of Mexican Grupo LALA are pictured at a store in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala will end operations in Costa Rica as it aims to refocus on key markets, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure effective on December 11 will accrue a $3 million benefit in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Lala’s Central American business, the statement added.