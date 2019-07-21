Mexico environmental authority suspends Grupo Mexico facility after sulfuric acid spill

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s environmental prosecutor Profepa said on Saturday it ordered the partial and temporary closure of mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico’s Guaymas facility after it spilled sulfuric acid in the Gulf of California.

Grupo Mexico last week said it had quickly controlled the July 9 spill, which it blamed on a valve failure at the Guaymas facility on the coast of the gulf, which is one of Mexico’s most diverse ecosystems.

Profepa said it ordered the temporary closure of the facility after visiting the site twice, saying the firm lacked the proper environmental permits for its activities.