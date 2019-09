FILE PHOTO - Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will meet Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei in the Mexican city of Merida on Friday.

Giammattei, a conservative who was elected Guatemalan president in a second round run-off in August, is due to take office in January.