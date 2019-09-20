Mexico and Guatemala must work together on migration: Lopez Obrador

An immigrant family walks along the border fence after crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he would discuss how Mexico and Guatemala could work together to address the challenge posed by migration, when he met Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei later on Friday.

“Obviously the most important thing just now is to agree to work together to tackle the migration phenomenon,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference in the Mexican city of Merida, where he is due to meet Giammattei, who takes office in January.