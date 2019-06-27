Mexico president pushes back after Canada flags concern over contract dispute

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes part in a "unity" rally to defend the dignity of Mexico and talk about the trade negotiations with the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that contracts awarded to build gas pipelines by the previous government were ‘abusive’ in response to concerns expressed by Canada’s ambassador about the contracts being honored.

On Tuesday, Mexican state power utility CFE said it would seek to negotiate a “fairer” resolution to contractual disputes over pipelines being built by companies including Mexico’s IEnova (IENOVA.MX) and Canada’s TC Energy (TRP.TO).

The Canadian ambassador, Pierre Alarie, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the Mexican government appears “not to wish to respect natural gas pipeline contracts,” and said he was “deeply concerned” over the signal being sent.