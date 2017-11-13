FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 3:22 PM / in an hour

IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow by 1.9 percent next year after expansion slows to 2.1 percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.

A buyer and seller exchange Mexican pesos in a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico’s economy expanded by 2.3 percent last year.

The IMF also forecast that Mexico’s inflation will rapidly slow in 2018 and converge towards its target of 3 percent by the end of the year.

The report praised macroeconomic policies it says have helped the economy weather uncertainty over Mexico’s trading relationship with the United States.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.