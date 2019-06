A migrant argues with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Torres

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will reinforce its southern border after an “incursion” of hundreds of Central American migrants into Mexican territory on Wednesday, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Thursday.

Sanchez, who oversees the National Migration Institute, said that Mexico seeks migration that is “orderly, secure and regular,” a mantra of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration.