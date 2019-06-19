Mexico to launch El Salvador jobs program under Central America development plan

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Mexico will launch a job creation program for El Salvador on Thursday as part of its Central America development plan geared at slowing illegal migration, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

Speaking in New York after a meeting at the United Nations, Ebrard also said that Mexico will announce figures on Thursday for investments planned in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. He added that Spain and Germany are among the countries that have backed the Central America development plan.