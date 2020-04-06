Business News
Mexican inflation in March likely still above central bank target: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Tomatoes and chayotes are pictured at a groceries stall at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely dipped in March due to lower fuel prices but will probably remain above the central bank’s 3% target, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecasts of 18 analysts was for 2020’s inflation rate to close March at 3.47%, compared with 3.70% in February.

For the month of March, prices likely rose only slightly at 0.20%, according to the poll.

National statistics institute INEGI will publish official inflation figures for March on Tuesday.

