June 21, 2019 / 7:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's annual inflation expected to have slowed in first-half June: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

(Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate will have slowed slightly in the first half of June thanks to lower prices for fuel and some agricultural goods, a Reuters poll showed.

The 12 experts forecast an annual inflation rate of 4.08% for the first two weeks of June, below the 4.13% recorded in the last two weeks of May.

During those two weeks in June, consumer prices would have risen by 0.08% while the core index would have risen by 0.13%, according to the poll.

Their estimate for yearly core inflation was 3.82%.

Mexico’s national statistics institute will publish its national consumer price index for the first half of June on Monday.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez and Noé Torres; additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alistair Bell

