July 20, 2020 / 5:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's annual inflation picked up in first-half July: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A man counts money to pay meat products at Granada market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in the first half of July, thanks to higher prices of energy and some food items, a Reuters poll showed.

The 11 experts forecast annual inflation of 3.58% for the first two weeks of July, below the 3.50% in the last two weeks of June.

During those two weeks in July, consumer prices would have risen by 0.32% while the core index would have risen by 0.13%, according to the poll.

Their estimate for yearly core inflation was 3.73%.

Mexico’s national statistics institute will publish its national consumer price index for the first half of July on Thursday.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang

