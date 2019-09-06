Mexico's inflation seen slowing to lowest since October 2016: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation is forecast to have slowed to the lowest level in nearly three years, primarily because of lower prices for some energy and agriculture products, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Annual inflation MXCPIA=ECI is seen at 3.20% for August, according to a median forecast of 12 banks, brokerages and analysts. That would compare to annual inflation of 3.78% in July.
If August forecast is right, it would mark the lowest level since the 3.06% inflation rate registered in October 2016.
Monthly inflation in August would have risen 0.02%, the survey showed, while the forecast for core inflation would be 0.19% higher. MXINFL=ECI MXCPIX=ECI
The average forecast for annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, is 3.77%. MXCCPI=ECI
Mexico’s statistics institute will publish inflation data for August on Monday.
Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Alistair Bell