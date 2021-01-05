Mexican inflation likely dips to 7-month low in December: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely eased in December to its lowest level in seven months, staying within the central bank’s target range, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of nine analysts surveyed expected inflation to dip to 3.16% from 3.33% registered in November.

If the estimate is confirmed, it would be the lowest rate of inflation since May, when the consumer price index stood at 2.84%.

Mexico’s central bank last month held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% for the second consecutive meeting and said inflation expectations for the medium and long term remain stable at levels above 3%.

The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance range of one percentage point above or below.

In December, overall prices likely rose 0.40%, while the annual core inflation rate was seen at 3.80%, according to the survey.

National statistics agency INEGI will release the official consumer inflation figures for December on Thursday.