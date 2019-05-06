Mexican inflation seen accelerating in April: Reuters poll

A woman buys tomatoes in a groceries stall at Granada market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate likely accelerated during April, lifted by price hikes over Easter linked to travel and tourism, as well as increasing costs for some goods, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

The median forecasts of 12 private sector analysts pointed to an uptick in consumer price inflation to 4.41 percent last month from 4.00 percent in March.

The Mexican central bank, which in late March held its benchmark lending rate at 8.25 percent, targets inflation of 3.0 percent with a 1 percentage point tolerance threshold above or below.

Compared with the previous month, the poll suggested Mexican consumer prices rose by 0.05 percent in April. The core index, which strips out some volatile components, pointed to a price increase of 0.52 percent month-on-month.

The core annual inflation rate was seen at 3.90 percent in April.

The Mexican statistics agency is due to publish details of April inflation on Thursday at 1300 GMT.