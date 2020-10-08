Mexico annual inflation cools in September

FILE PHOTO: Vendors are pictured at Central de Abastos, one of the world's largest wholesale market complexes, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican inflation cooled to 4.01% in the year through September as consumer prices for energy dropped and food price rises were lower, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

The headline inflation number was less than forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll on Monday, however stripping out volatile energy and food prices, core inflation was in line with expectations. [L1N2GW0ZM]

The core index rose 3.99% in the year through September and 0.32% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which has cut its benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points since August last year to 4.25%, targets inflation of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The finance ministry forecasts inflation of 3.5% by the end of the year.