Mexico cenbank governor sees inflation nearing 3 percent in first half of 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said at an event on Wednesday that he expects inflation to be nearing the bank’s target rate of three percent in the first half of 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Mexican Banking Association's annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo