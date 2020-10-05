Mexico unveils investment plan worth nearly $14 billion

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his second state of the union address at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government and business leaders on Monday presented a series of planned investments worth over 297 billion pesos ($13.83 billion) which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hopes will help to lift the country’s misfiring economy.

Ranging from highways, to a train line connecting Mexico City with the central city of Queretaro and investments to strengthen state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the plans comprise some 39 projects, government presentations showed.

The announcement is the first concrete sign of a renewed readiness by corporate bosses to invest under Lopez Obrador, who has had a choppy relationship with the business community for much of his almost two-year-old administration.

($1 = 21.4730 Mexican pesos)