IATA clearing house membership of Mexico's Interjet suspended: letter

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) clearing house membership of Mexican airline Interjet has been suspended because of its failure to pay pending sums, the Airlines Clearing House (ACH) said on Monday.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the ACH said the clearing house membership of ABC Aerolineas S.A. de C.V., which operates under the name Interjet, had been suspended with “immediate effect” due to the “non-payment of a clearance balance”.