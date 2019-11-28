Mexican government ready to mediate in Interjet dispute

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during his daily news conference, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2019. Press Office Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to mediate in a dispute between the owners of airline Interjet and broadcaster Televisa when asked about the financial health of the Mexican carrier.

Last weekend, Mexican media reported that judges had ordered bank accounts of the Aleman family, which controls Interjet, to be seized due to a dispute over outstanding debts to broadcaster Televisa relating to the purchase of radio stations.

Interjet responded by issuing a statement saying that its accounts had not been seized and that it was operating normally.

During his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador made reference to the “disagreement between Televisa and the owners of Interjet” and said the government had offered to mediate to facilitate an accord between the two.

“We’re very open to helping to bring about a conciliation,” the veteran leftist said.

Lopez Obrador noted that the government’s commitment to supporting national firms did not mean public money would be used to bail out businesses operating in an open economy.