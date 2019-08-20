Business News
August 20, 2019

Mexican first-half foreign direct investment estimated lower than 2018 total

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that its preliminary estimate for foreign direct investment in the country in the first half of this year was $18.102 billion, which if confirmed would be down from $21.5 billion in the first half last year.

Some 43% of the investment so far in 2019 was in manufacturing, followed by nearly 13% in commerce and almost 10% in financial services, the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 38% came from the United States, trailed by Canada, Spain, Germany and Belgium.

The preliminary estimate was 1.5% more than last year’s preliminary figure for foreign direct investment in Mexico in the first six months of 2018, the ministry said.

