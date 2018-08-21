FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 21, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican foreign direct investment up 14 percent in first half of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that foreign direct investment in the country was $17.842 billion in the first half of 2018, 14 percent higher than the same period last year.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

In the first six months of 2017, foreign direct investment in Mexico was $15.645 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 43 percent of the investment so far in 2018 was in manufacturing, and 19.4 percent in financial services. More than one third came from the United States, followed by Spain, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.