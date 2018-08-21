Mexican foreign direct investment up 14 percent in first half of 2018

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that foreign direct investment in the country was $17.842 billion in the first half of 2018, 14 percent higher than the same period last year.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

In the first six months of 2017, foreign direct investment in Mexico was $15.645 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 43 percent of the investment so far in 2018 was in manufacturing, and 19.4 percent in financial services. More than one third came from the United States, followed by Spain, Germany, Canada and Japan.