FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the latest data on foreign direct investment to Mexico, which would be published later on Tuesday, was positive and showed continuing growth in inflows.

“They’re going to surprise people,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular morning news briefing.