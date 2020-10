FILE PHOTO: A man carries a broom on his back after sweeping a street as part of a local government program that offers temporary work for people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has so far recovered 320,000 of the roughly 1 million formal jobs that it lost in the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.