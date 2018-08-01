Mexico's Grupo Lala names ex-Anheuser-Busch InBev executive as CEO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala, one of the biggest in Latin America, has named Mauricio Leyva as its new chief executive, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Leyva was previously president of Middle Americas for the major brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He will start his new role on Sept. 1, replacing Scot Rank as the firm’s top executive.

Shares of Grupo Lala fell 0.91 percent to trade at 19.6 pesos per share on the Mexican stock exchange following the announcement.