Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage

FILE PHOTO: The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is unveiled during a launch event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company’s Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.