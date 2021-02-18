Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Autos

Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is unveiled during a launch event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company’s Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up