Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company’s Mexico unit said on Wednesday.
The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.
