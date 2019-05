LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Mexico’s sovereign debt rose to the highest level in two months on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States planned to impose 5% tariffs on all imports from its southern neighbor from June 10.

Mexico five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points from Thursday’s close to 125 bps, the highest reading since the end of March, data from IHS Markit showed.