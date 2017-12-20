FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Mexichem says will not rebuild plant damaged in explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals company Mexichem said on Wednesday that it would not rebuild a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico that was badly damaged in a deadly explosion last year.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz was a joint venture between state oil firm Pemex’s petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem. The blast at the site in April 2016 killed more than 30 people.

Mexichem said in a statement that it had decided not to rebuild the production capacity and to discontinue the business. It added that the step did not mean a withdrawal from the tie-up with Pemex, nor would it affect the venture’s cash flow.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Julia Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
