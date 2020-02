FILE PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is “focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country”.