Two mine workers found dead after accident in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Rescuers found the bodies of two workers at a gold and silver mine in northern Mexico after a dam filled with liquid waste collapsed and swept away workers and machinery, authorities said on Wednesday.

Authorities said earlier seven workers were missing after the accident on Monday in the La Cieneguita mine operated by Minera Rio Tinto and Pan American Goldfields.

Civil protection authorities from the northern state of Chihuahua said the search would continue.

Fabian Soto, a spokesman for the state’s civil protection agency, said that in addition to the seven workers who disappeared, two other workers had been hospitalized but are not in a serious condition.

Waste from the dam swept away machinery, vehicles and workers, said Mexico’s environmental prosecutor, Profepa, which had begun inspecting the mine.

Another corpse was found near the site after the accident, but it has not been identified yet, the Chihuahua state government said in a statement.

Minera Rio Tinto and Pan American Goldfields did not immediately respond to requests for comment.