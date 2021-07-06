After months of union talks, San Rafael mine in Mexico to reopen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The San Rafael mine in northern Mexico operated by Canada’s Americas Gold and Silver Corp will reopen following months of talks with the country’s main mining union, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

San Rafael primarily produces silver, zinc and lead in the town of Cosala in Sinaloa state, and the company has said in the past that it was the target of an illegal blockade for over a year in addition to extortion attempts.

Last month, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters a deal would soon be reached to reopen the mine.

The economy ministry said government authorities had facilitated talks for months to end the dispute.

“The parties have reached an agreement that solves the conflict that had kept the mine closed,” the economy ministry said in a statement.

It added that security and hygiene inspections will be carried out by government officials ahead of the mine restarting operations, but did not specify when the checks would take place.

Americas Gold and Silver did not immediately respond to a request for comment.