FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he will not revoke concessions for mining companies, but called on Canadian firms to adhere to the same standards that they follow in their home country.

Canadian miners should run “clean” operations, Lopez Obrador told a news conference, paying correct taxes and salaries as well as not contaminating the environment.