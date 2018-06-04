Mexico anti-trust agency orders Monsanto-Bayer to disinvest in cotton, vegetable seeds

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s anti-trust agency said in a statement on Monday it ordered a partnership between major agriculture companies Monsanto and Bayer to disinvest in their GMO cotton seed business and all of their vegetable seed businesses.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender//File Photo

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition, or Cofece, said the new conditions would prevent Bayer from becoming Mexico’s only provider of GMO cotton seeds and obtaining large market share of vegetable seeds including onion and tomato.

“Without the conditions imposed, the partnership would significantly reduce the alternatives for Mexican farmers in a wide range of seeds,” Cofece said in a statement.