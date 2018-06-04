FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 4, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico anti-trust agency orders Monsanto-Bayer to disinvest in cotton, vegetable seeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s anti-trust agency said in a statement on Monday it ordered a partnership between major agriculture companies Monsanto and Bayer to disinvest in their GMO cotton seed business and all of their vegetable seed businesses.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender//File Photo

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition, or Cofece, said the new conditions would prevent Bayer from becoming Mexico’s only provider of GMO cotton seeds and obtaining large market share of vegetable seeds including onion and tomato.

“Without the conditions imposed, the partnership would significantly reduce the alternatives for Mexican farmers in a wide range of seeds,” Cofece said in a statement.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.