Mexican tax authority takes steps to charge Odebrecht for fines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican tax authority SAT has begun taking steps to charge Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for fines levied on the company earlier this year, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported on Sunday.
In April, the Mexican government said it had fined Odebrecht around $60 million, in addition to barring government agencies from doing business with the company, which is entangled in one of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandals.
A spokeswoman for Odebrecht did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the SAT declined to comment on a specific case.
Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Julia Love; Editing by Will Dunham