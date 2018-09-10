Mexican tax authority takes steps to charge Odebrecht for fines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican tax authority SAT has begun taking steps to charge Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for fines levied on the company earlier this year, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported on Sunday.

The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

In April, the Mexican government said it had fined Odebrecht around $60 million, in addition to barring government agencies from doing business with the company, which is entangled in one of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandals.

A spokeswoman for Odebrecht did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the SAT declined to comment on a specific case.