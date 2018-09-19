Mexico's new president should postpone oil auctions: ex-Pemex official

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A former Petroleos Mexicanos board member said on Wednesday Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has the political support to change the nation’s energy law and should postpone planned competitive oil auctions until the law is revised.

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves while arriving to his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Fluvio Ruiz Alarcon said, following an address at the Baker Institute of Public Policy, the new administration will have the clout in congress to roll back portions of the nation’s landmark energy reforms that opened its oil fields to foreign investment.