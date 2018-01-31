Factbox: Companies who bid or won in Mexico's deep water oil sale

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An auction on Wednesday of 29 deepwater oil and gas blocks in Mexico potentially containing billions of barrels of hydrocarbons is a major opportunity for President Enrique Pena Nieto to capitalize on its opening of the energy sector. [nL2N1PP1MC]

Here are details of the fields on offer, the companies who bid for or won them, along with areas that did not receive bids.

* Block 1 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 768 square miles (1,988 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders.

* Block 2 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 829 square miles (2,146 sq km). It contains an estimated 76 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Pemex consortium

Losing bidders: China Offshore

BHP

* Block 3 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 115 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 4 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 734 square miles (1,900 sq km). It contains an estimated 40 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 5 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 1,055 square miles (2,733 sq km). It contains an estimated 252 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Pemex

* Block 6 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 730 square miles (1,891 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum

* Block 7 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 760 square miles (1,968 sq km). It contains an estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 8 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 13 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

Data from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission