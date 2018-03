MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday auctioned four of 14 oil and gas shallow-water blocks in the Burgos basin, located in the Gulf off of the country’s northeastern coast, with Spain’s Repsol and Britain’s Premier Oil claiming areas two each.

The rest of the blocks received no bids. The tender, enabled by a sweeping energy overhaul enshrined in 2014, is the final one to take place before Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.