Mexico sees $2 billion in investment from new onshore oil contracts
July 13, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in a month

Mexico sees $2 billion in investment from new onshore oil contracts

1 Min Read

Juan Carlos Zepeda, head of Mexico's national hydrocarbons commission (CNH), looks on during an auction of offshore oil and gas blocks, in Mexico City, Mexico July 12, 2017.Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico should receive around $2 billion in investment during the lifespan of the onshore oil and gas contracts awarded on Wednesday, said Juan Carlos Zepeda, the head of the country's national oil industry regulator.

In a news conference, Zepeda said he expected the 21 areas awarded in two auctions to yield an additional 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) in crude production by 2025 as well as 378 million cubic feet per day of additional natural gas output.

That production should start coming online in 2019, he added.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

