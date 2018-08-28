FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Exclusive: Mexico's new government may halt oil auctions indefinitely - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming government is considering indefinitely suspending auctions for oil and gas projects as well as giving state-owned Pemex the authority to pick its own joint-venture partners rather than holding competitive tenders, according to policy guidelines seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The document, drafted by energy advisers to leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also recommends forging closer ties with leading oil producer cartel OPEC while withdrawing from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents the interest of oil-consuming countries.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Gregorio

