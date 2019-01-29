Mexico says implementing measures to boost Pemex finances

FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is seen at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Monday that it will implement measures to strengthen the finances and boost the production of state oil firm Pemex, specifically by increasing the limit on deductions for costs related to extraction and exploration.

That move will free up resources of some 11 billion pesos ($578 million) per year through 2024 for the “exclusive” use in Pemex capital expenditures for exploration and production, the ministry said in a statement.