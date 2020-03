FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is pictured at a gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex said on Thursday that the nation’s oil basket for export closed at $17.70 per barrel on March 19, up 21.7% from $14.54 a barrel on Wednesday.