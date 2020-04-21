Oil export price for Mexico's Pemex dips into negative territory

General view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil export basket closed on Monday in negative territory at $-2.37 per barrel, according to data published by state oil company Pemex, meaning the firm would have to pay buyers to offload its crude.

Spot prices for Mexican crude exports tanked as regional benchmark West Texas Intermediate, to which Pemex pricing formulas are tied, fell deeper into negative territory earlier in the day.

Late last week, Pemex’s export mix closed at $14.35 per barrel.