Mexico again extends timeframe for oil permits due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator will allow energy firms more time to secure permits and plan approvals, it said in on Thursday, in effect extending a freeze on all deadlines until the government determines it is safe to resume official work.

The latest extension due to the coronavirus pandemic does not include a set end-date. Instead, the deadline suspension will extend until health safety authorities “determine that no epidemiological risk exists” to reopen government activities, said the National Hydrocarbons Commission in a statement.

The regulator, known as the CNH, first announced a deadline suspension in March.

Since April, the CNH has held virtual sessions of its governing body to prevent delays on a wide range of oil and gas exploration and production contracts it supervises.

