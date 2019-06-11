Shell to invest at least $397 million in Mexican deepwater oil projects

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s independent oil regulator on Tuesday approved deepwater exploration plans for five areas operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc in Mexican waters near the U.S. maritime border.

The plans commit the Anglo-Dutch oil major to invest at least $397 million over the next four years, but if the drilling proves successful it could grow to some $1.3 billion, according to the regulator, known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission, or CNH.

Shell won exploration and production rights to nine deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Mexico at an auction run by the CNH early last year.

Drilling plans for the remaining four deepwater blocks from the company are expected to be presented shortly, CNH Commissioner Sergio Pimentel said, without specifying the date, at a session broadcast online.