MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico awarded all eight of the shallow-water blocks it tendered on Tuesday in the hard-fought final part of the last bidding round before the country’s July 1 presidential election.

The Southeast Basins auction was the most competitive portion of Tuesday’s larger shallow-water tender, with blocks awarded to firms including France’s Total, Italy’s Eni, Spain’s Repsol, Britain’s Premier Oil and Mexico’s state-run Pemex.