FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen lined-up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mexico City, Mexico, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Some Mexican auto plants may end up suspending operations if the government does not quickly resolve widespread gasoline shortages stemming from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s bid to end fuel theft, an industry group warned on Thursday.

Eduardo Solis, the president of the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA), called for “urgent attention” from the government to avoid a bigger crisis.