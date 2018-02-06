FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 6, 2018 / 2:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexican leftist says can't let oil back in hands of foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, currently leading polls for Mexico’s July presidential election, said on Monday he would try to stop the country’s oil from falling into foreign hands and reiterated that he would review recently handed out contracts.

Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor of the leftist Morena party, spoke days after Mexico’s most successful auction since a landmark energy opening was finalized in 2014, one of many auctions in which billions of dollars of contracts were given out.

“We will revise all these contracts, we will not allow the oil, which is owned by the people and the nation, to go back into the hands of foreigners,” local media reported Lopez Obrador as saying at an event.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.