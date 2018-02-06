Mexican leftist says can't let oil back in hands of foreigners

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, currently leading polls for Mexico’s July presidential election, said on Monday he would try to stop the country’s oil from falling into foreign hands and reiterated that he would review recently handed out contracts.

Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor of the leftist Morena party, spoke days after Mexico’s most successful auction since a landmark energy opening was finalized in 2014, one of many auctions in which billions of dollars of contracts were given out.

“We will revise all these contracts, we will not allow the oil, which is owned by the people and the nation, to go back into the hands of foreigners,” local media reported Lopez Obrador as saying at an event.