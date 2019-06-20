Mexican president says 'never' vowed to hold more oil tenders

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he “never committed” to holding more tenders to auction oil and gas blocks, and that if companies did not invest and increase crude output it would be “inadmissible” to issue them more contracts.

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador was responding to questions about whether his administration had been sending out the right message to investors due to recent decisions on energy policy.