Mexico looking at paying Pemex debt from stabilization fund: official

A view of the headquarters of state owned oil company Pemex in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s deputy finance minister said on Thursday that the government was considering using part of its public income stabilization fund to pay some debt obligations for heavily leveraged state oil company Pemex.

The finance ministry is working on a new design for the fund to make it counter cyclical, deputy minister Arturo Herrera said in an interview with TV network ADN40. He said he expected to make an announcement on the plan in the next two or three weeks.