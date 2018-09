MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government plans to launch tenders for drilling oil wells from early December.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference in Mexico City Mexico, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1, also said the minimum wage along Mexico’s northern border region with the United States would be doubled from Jan. 1.

The incoming president said he also did not intend to raising mining taxes in Latin America’s no. 2 economy.