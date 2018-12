FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The new Mexican government’s oil plan aims to raise crude output to 2.624 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2024, Octavio Romero, Chief Executive Officer of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Romero said crude production would stabilize next year, and start picking up towards the end of 2019.